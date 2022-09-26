Police looking for woman, 18, missing since she was shot at in St. Paul
St. Paul police asked for the public’s help Monday to find a an 18-year-old woman who’s been missing since someone shot at her.
It wasn’t immediately known if she was injured or what led to the incident, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police spokesman.
A 911 caller reported hearing five to six gunshots outside their home about 4 a.m. on Monday and officers were called to the report of “shots fired” in the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Police found evidence of a shooting, which they haven’t detailed.
Officers determined a woman was shot at and they believe she is Hsa Law Yaw Say, of St. Paul. Police have been trying to find her and check on her, McCabe said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Three shot in St. Paul Saturday night at large gathering on White Bear Avenue
Crime & Public Safety | Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Crime & Public Safety | Three arrested in connection with Inver Grove Heights death
Crime & Public Safety | St. Paul man charged in Arden Hills carjacking and kidnapping
Crime & Public Safety | Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack