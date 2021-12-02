Heels

The Wichita Falls Police Department is on the lookout for a woman with an outstanding felony warrant for forgery against an elderly individual.

Michelle Lynn Heels has a felony warrant for her arrest with a bond set at $20,000.

She is also suspected of committing several other forgeries at businesses in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Vernon.

The WFPD is asking local businesses to stay alert in case Heels comes into their property.

Anyone with information on Heels whereabouts is asked to contact the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or on the WFPD non-emergency line at 940-720-5000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police looking for woman accused of forgery