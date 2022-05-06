Police: Man ran in front of estranged wife’s car in fatal collision

Tacoma police have found the woman who witnesses say hit her estranged husband with her car.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to South 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a report of a man who had been hit by a vehicle that had fled the scene.

Officers arrived and found a 52-year-old man lying in the street. Police gave him aid until medics arrived and took him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said witnesses identified the driver of the car who hit the man as his estranged wife.

Detectives were able to locate the 41-year-old woman, and using surveillance footage, determined the man had run out in front of the wife’s vehicle.

The woman was cleared of a homicide investigation, but was booked for a hit-and-run for leaving the scene.

