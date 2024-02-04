Police looking for woman who put child in car trunk in a Bergen County neighborhood

A woman put a child in her car's trunk in Bergen County before driving away, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

When police arrived at the 600 block of Chestnut Street Saturday afternoon, a resident reported seeing a white female in her mid-30s with brown hair and a medium build get out of what police believe to be either a dark red Toyota Sedan, Camry or Corolla, according to a news release. The woman went to the rear of her car and assisted a child, suspected to be about 7 or 8 years old, into the trunk before taking off, the release said.

The resident who reported the incident told police there did not appear to be any struggle or altercation.

Washington Township police are searching for a woman in a dark red car who placed a child in the trunk before driving away from Chestnut Street on Feb. 3.

The car was last seen headed westbound on Washington Avenue towards Pascack Road. The car had come from eastbound Washington Avenue before turning northbound on Chestnut Street, according to the press release.

The police are asking anyone who can identify the vehicle or has any information about the incident to call the Washington Township Police Department at 201-664-1140.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County police searching for woman who put child in car trunk