Police looking for woman who struck 9-year-old girl with car Wednesday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD ― The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a woman who hit and injured a 9-year-old girl with a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release Thursday from Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

The car struck a girl who had tried to run across the road in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue NE. The girl was knocked to the ground, causing injury, and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance where she was treated and later released, police said.

The woman was driving a lighter-colored sedan and initially stopped and exited the vehicle, but re-entered her car and left the scene, police said. The woman is described to be a white female between 30-50 years old. Her vehicle was last seen driving southbound on Wilson Avenue NE and it may have sustained light damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the driver can contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Police looking for woman who struck 9-year-old with car in St. Cloud