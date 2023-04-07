Police looking for woman who went missing while walking in Kansas City after midnight
Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 28-year-old woman last seen after midnight on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Heather Harms, 28, went missing at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday while walking in the area of 106th Street and North Dalton Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Her family is concerned about her safety.
She was wearing a gray jacket and black leggings. Harms was also carrying a handbag.
The 28-year-old stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with more information can contact police at 816-234-5220.