The police have lost the trust of the middle-class – and ruined their public image forever

Nicola Bulley has become our Everywoman

The very British love affair between the middle class and the police is beginning to sour. Actually, the relationship is getting pretty nasty, and may end in permanent estrangement.

In France, it is already quite respectable to despise les flics, particularly if you are law abiding, and to treat them with extreme caution. French cinema has pilloried gendarmes for brutality and cupidity, but we have been bestowing hosannas on Line of Duty and Happy Valley, and believe that if the death penalty were ever brought back it should be only for those who kill police officers. Are the French wiser in this instance?

Nobody trusts another individual, or institution, absolutely. There must always be an element of doubt. I have doubted for a considerable length of time now that the police are even on our side, especially if you are innocent, or a woman. It isn’t a doozy being an innocent man, either, but it’s mildly preferable if you happen to go missing – as the past three weeks have shown.

Some years ago, a male acquaintance of mine disappeared. He was 49, married and a father. One autumn evening, when the pale sun could barely light the sky, he went for a walk and didn’t come back. He had been strolling in the English countryside, close to one of those Constable-style rivers, in which someone had drowned the year before.

His family sought reasons, any reasons, for a disappearance that didn’t involve foul play. They told the police he had been depressed, indulged in the occasional lost weekend with the whisky, and was dreading his 50th. Perhaps he had done a John Stonehouse?

The police smiled pityingly, and dismissed the speculations. Men don’t do foolish things because they are depressed. Men can hold their liquor. Men are made of stern stuff. Obviously, there had been foul play.

It was a sad story, with a tragic ending. The police were wrong. Two days later my friend was found. Not like poor Nicola Bulley in the river, but in a barn, having taken his own life.

So why does it seem the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, who has become our Everywoman and a haunting synonym for the middle classes, has been treated so differently to that of my late friend?

The Lancashire police may have been right in theory. But it was two members of the public who found the poor woman’s body, after an apparently exhaustive official three-week hunt, using sonar equipment.

And why was the immediate supposition of the police so blinkered? It matters not if they were correct. What does matter is that women are still treated as the weaker vessels, who do crazy things because of hormones that have surrendered to indiscipline and are dancing the Tarantella? (One of the arguments used against giving us the vote.)

The police are public servants. We pay their salaries, but when it cuts to the chase, they forget this, and in this case, release confidential information about our personal lives, and medical history, (which my GP, who is not a public official, would never do).

I have a passing acquaintance with the cops myself, though I wish I hadn’t. Recently, I wrote about being falsely arrested on the charge of assaulting my own mother. She has dementia, a symptom of which is morbid paranoia, and called the police to our home, not realising what she was doing when she told them I had tried to strangle her.

When they arrived, the officers seemed to delight in tormenting me and were quite brutal about it. One of them kicked me in the leg, I was called the most insulting of names. They thought my room was untidy and one officer accused me of being “a slut”. I might well be a slut, but it’s not for a policeman to tell me so. I was treated as a moron who deserved what I got.

When I was found innocent and made a complaint, the apology was grudging in the extreme. Perhaps my distaste for the police also comes from my suspicion of authority, which is not a very British attitude, or never used to be. But as the Brexit vote and the fall of Nicola Sturgeon shows, we are no longer deferential to those who have power over us. If the tragic events of the past weeks have illustrated one thing, it is that.

Our national nostalgia for the kindly, unimpeachable police officer has lost its rosy hue, and it will not regain it.

