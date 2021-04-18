Police: Loud exhaust leads to significant drug find

Dan Holtz, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Apr. 17—EAU CLAIRE — What started as a loud exhaust system that drew the attention of a police officer, led to the discovery of a significant drug find inside the vehicle, authorities say.

Jeremias C. Haasnoot, 38, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, operating after revocation and carrying a concealed knife.

Haasnoot is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Haasnoot returns to court Tuesday, April 27, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was parked at the exit of the Kwik Trip parking lot on North Clairemont Avenue at 11:35 p.m. Monday, April 12, when he saw a vehicle whose exhaust system wasn't functioning properly pull into the parking lot.

The officer could hear the vehicle coming from more than a block away. It was much louder than any other cars in the area.

The officer recognized the driver, Haasnoot, from a previous contact. While Haasnoot was in the store, the officer learned Haasnoot's driving status was revoked and he had an active arrest warrant from Minnesota.

The officer followed Haasnoot after he left the store and conducted a traffic stop on 14th Street. Haasnoot locked the doors to the car so officers could not get inside.

The officer could see a plastic bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine inside the vehicle. After initially ignoring officers' commands, Haasnoot eventually opened up his car door and was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle netted eight plastic bags containing methamphetamine, two plastic bags containing cocaine, a container with marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

Pieces of a broken phone were found on the floor and passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers believe Haasnoot destroyed the phone to prevent them from seizing data from the device.

Haasnoot is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in July 2019 and possession of methamphetamine in February 2020, both in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Haasnoot could be sentenced to up to 24 years in prison.

