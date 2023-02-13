Police: Love triangle leads to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

Police in Daytona Beach are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers said they were called after reports of a shooting around 3:08 a.m. Sunday on North Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found Cory Austell dead from a gunshot wound.

Daytona Beach paramedics pronounced Austell dead at the scene.

Police were told Austell had gotten into an altercation with Quinton Pompey.

Detectives said Austell had been romantically involved with Pompey’s significant other and had confronted him over the phone throughout the day.

Police said Austell confronted each other in person and Pompey shot him.

Records show Pompey has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department.

