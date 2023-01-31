Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness

Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness on Westover Street off Wilkinson Boulevard.

The focus of the investigation was in the parking lot.

The man who was shot was conscious and breathing when he was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, GEMS said.

No further information has been released.

