Police: LSD use suspected before man jumps off 3rd story roof in Oxford

Sep. 7—A 21-year-old man was injured and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital after jumping off the roof of an Oxford residence Monday night, according to police.

Oxford police suspect the man was under the influence of LSD when he jumped from a third-story roof on Gaslight Avenue, according to the report.

Officers and EMS were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to the complex and found the man on the ground in the parking lot with injuries. Neighbors who witnessed the incident said the man opened his rooftop access and walked "in a hurry" to the ledge and jumped.

The man's roommates said he was not "acting right" before he went to the roof. While investigating, officers heard a cry for help and found another male on the ground crying and holding his dog. Officers said the man was clearly under the influence of a substance.

Officers located a box containing a foil wrapper indicating it was acid. Officers were told the men took a tab of acid each. The second man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Lt. Lara Fening said LSD use is rare, but officers do find it once or twice a year in the city.