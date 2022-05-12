Police say Lubbock man accused in attempted child kidnapping may be linked to other cases

Lubbock police on Thursday hosted a news conference announcing a 29-year-old man accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old girl may be linked to other cases involving child sex abuse, and asked the public to come forward if they believe he's had contact with other children.

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Orlando Delmer-Ortiz remains in custody after he was arrested shortly after a May 2 incident in which he's accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old girl from a vehicle 4200 block of Boston Avenue.

Ortiz Licona

A police report states the child's mother called 911, reporting she was putting her daughter in a car seat when a man approached and tried to reach for her child. She told police he punched the man in the face and he ran away, fleeing in a vehicle. He was arrested by police later that day.

Mitchell said police soon learned Delmer-Ortiz was being charged in Lubbock County for an unrelated case involving sexual abuse of a child, adding it's possible he may have had inappropriate contact with other children.

Police on Thursday urged anyone in the public who suspects their child may have had contact with Delmer-Ortiz to contact authorities, including the Lubbock police Special Victims Unit at 806-775-2788 or Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

