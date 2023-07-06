Police: Luzerne woman sliced boyfriend with glass during fight

Jul. 6—A Luzerne woman was arrested Monday after police allege she sliced her boyfriend with a piece of glass, leaving him with lacerations to his face, ear and wrist.

Esther Michelle Crook, 47, was taken into custody at her Main Street residence in Luzerne after the victim was able to flee to the Dairy Queen in Kingston, where he received medical attention before being transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for further medical treatment.

The victim told police that the altercation had started when Crook tried to take a beer bottle from him inside their residence, according to a criminal complaint filed against Crook.

According to the complaint:

Kingston police were called to the Dairy Queen at Wyoming Avenue and Butler Street for a reported stabbing victim.

The victim told officers that his girlfriend, later identified in the complaint as Crook, had stabbed him with glass at their residence in Luzerne Borough.

Officers from Luzerne arrived shortly later, and were able to speak with the victim as he was being prepared for transport to Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

He reiterated what he had told officers previously, that Crook had stabbed him with a piece of glass. The victim was observed to be bleeding from the left side of his face and ear, and was also lacerated on his left wrist.

Crook was detained at the Main Street apartment where the incident took place, according to the complaint, and was transported to the Luzerne Borough Police Department for questioning.

At Geisinger, officers were able to further interview the victim.

He told police that he had been visiting relatives in Wilkes-Barre earlier in the day, and his niece and nephew brought him back to his residence.

The victim was sitting on a recliner when Crook emerged from a bedroom and attempted to take his glass beer bottle from him, according to the complaint.

He prevented her from doing so, at which point Crook allegedly grabbed a glass bowl from the coffee table and struck the victim on the left side of the ear, knocking him down to the ground, according to the complaint.

Crook then tried to strike the victim again, and when he put his left arm to defend himself, the bowl struck him in the left wrist, causing a deep laceration, according to the complaint.

The victim was able to get up off the floor and fled the residence, walking to Dairy Queen and calling 911.

Crook was arraigned on Tuesday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Brian James Tupper, where she was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault.

She was released after posting $5,000 in bail, on the conditions that she refrain from entering the victim's house or place of employment, and refrain from committing any further criminal conduct against the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 in Luzerne County Central Court.

