Police: Machete-wielding juvenile arrested after slashing Lowell mail carrier

A juvenile is facing charges after allegedly attacking and slashing a Lowell mail carrier with a machete on Tuesday night.

The male United States Postal worker told police he was finishing a delivery on Porter Street when he returned to his mail truck to find it already occupied. The juvenile suspect then allegedly pointed an airsoft rile at the postal worker. When the mail carrier attempted to defend himself, the suspect then grabbed a machete from his wristband and slashed at the victim, slicing open his right hand and wrist. The suspect then fled the scene, Lowell police say.

Responding officers searched the area and were able to find the suspect a short distance away. Police say he tried to run away from police but officers were able to place him under arrest after a brief chase.

The juvenile is facing charges of juvenile delinquency to wit assault & battery by dangerous weapon (machete), assault by dangerous weapon (airsoft rifle), breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The mail worker was transported to a local hospital for the wounds on their hands and wrist.

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Acting Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division Darnell Edwards. “I would like to thank the Lowell Police Department for their swift response and assistance in this matter. While we are grateful that the letter carrier in this case was not seriously hurt, there is no place for violence directed at these public servants and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring anyone who would attack these men and women to justice.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the incident.

