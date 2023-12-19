Police: Macomb man accused of killing cellmate at McDonough County Jail

An inmate in the McDonough County Jail in Macomb has been accused of killing his cellmate.

Illinois State Police announced 40-year-old Timothy Smith, of Macomb, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities said they were called to investigate the death of inmate Darrell J. Hocker at the jail on Nov. 8, 2023.

An investigation led authorities to believe Hocker and Smith, who were cellmates, got into a fight inside the cell which resulted in Hocker's death. Authorities did not say what the two men were fighting about.

Smith was identified as the suspect after multiple interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, according to Illinois State Police.

Smith, who remains lodged in the McDonough County Jail on unrelated charges, now faces two first-degree murder charges.

Smith is still waiting his first court appearance regarding the murder charges.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Macomb man accused of killing cellmate at McDonough County Jail