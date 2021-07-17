Police: Macy man faces attempted murder charge for shooting at trooper

Jul. 16—MACY — A man who led officers on a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended with a SWAT standoff faces a new charge of attempted murder after police say he fired a gun at a state trooper.

Jason Fites, 45, Macy, now faces 15 felony charges after Miami County prosecutors Friday added additional charges of attempted murder, dealing cocaine, and two additional charges of a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

Police say officers from the Cass County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a Peru hotel in search of Fites, who was wanted on a Tippecanoe County warrant for probation violation.

Police say they saw Fites leave the hotel Tuesday in a GMC Sierra pickup truck. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Peru Post were requested to help stop the truck.

At around 12:45 p.m., Trooper Jon Cole attempted to stop Fites east of U.S. 31 on 400 North in Miami County. Fites initially stopped before fleeing and leading officers on a 15-minute pursuit that sometimes reached speeds over 100 mph, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Police say Fites drove north through Chili on Ind. 19, passing several vehicles at a high rate of speed. North of town, Miami County Deputy Larry Cattin had deployed stop sticks across the roadway and was waiting by his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Cattin later radioed that he was shot at by Fites as he passed, forcing him to take cover behind his vehicle. In a later interview, Cattin described how he heard both the firing of the gun and the bullet traveling past his location.

Fites later told police he admitted to shooting a gun into the air as he was being pursued by police, but stated he wasn't shooting at the officer, according to the affidavit.

Police say the pursuit ended when Fites stopped the truck on 1100 North and ran into his residence at 1311 East. Troopers say Fites refused to come out of the residence, leading them to activate a SWAT team to the scene.

Negotiators were able to make contact with Fites via cell phone inside his home. After two-and-a-half hours of negotiations, Fites exited his house and surrendered.

Police say Fites' elderly father and a female caretaker were also inside the residence, but left of their own volition and were taken to safety by officers.

During a search of Fites' home and truck, officers said they found what they suspected to be 266 grams of methamphetamine, 133 grams of heroin and 5.6 grams of cocaine, as well as $5,800 in cash.

Police say in the truck they found a gun, loose ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Two guns were also discovered in the bathroom of the house, one of which had been reported stolen, according to the affidavit.

Fites is being held at the Miami County Jail on a $750,000 bond. In total, he faces 17 criminal charges, including including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, dealing heroin, dealing methamphetamine, pointing a loaded firearm, violent felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a syringe.

Carson Gerber can be reached at 765-854-6739, carson.gerber@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @carsongerber1.