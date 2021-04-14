Police: Magoffin man shot girlfriend

Apr. 14—A Magoffin County man is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting his girlfriend in the chest over the weekend, according to Mountain Top Media.

Steven M. Miller, 36, of Salyersville, was booked by the Magoffin County Sheriff's Department and is being held at the Big Sandy Detention Center without bond, according to the jail website.

Mountain Top Media, a news outlet based in Pikeville, reported the couple was arguing at a family member's house in Big Branch when he whipped out a 9 mm and plugged his girlfriend in the chest.

Miller fled on foot following the shooting, according to Mountain Top. He was apprehended Sunday, according to the jail website.

In addition to attempted murder, he also faces a first-degree wanton endangerment charge.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com