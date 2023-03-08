Police: mail carrier robbed at gun point

Mar. 7—The Stillwater Police Department is asking for public help after reporting a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gun point.

SPD said the robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. Saturday at Apex Apartments on the 1800 block of north Perkins Road.

"A US Postal worker was delivering mail to the local apartment complex when he was approached by a male subject. The victim reported the male subject was pointing a gun at him and demanded his keys," the SPD news release said. "The victim complied with the suspect and gave him the keys."

SPD said the suspect was described as a 5-7, 130-pound black male estimated between 16-20.

"The suspect was wearing a dark colored mask partially covering his face, dark colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored jogger style pants, shoes with white and blue socks," the report said. "The suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and last seen leaving the area in a 2019 or newer white Toyota Camry. The vehicle has significant damage to the passenger side."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SPD at 405-533-8477 or 405-372-4171.

SPD said it is working on the case in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.