Police: Maine gunman may have targeted businesses over delusions they were disparaging him online

Maine State Police documents shed light on why a delusional U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston may have targeted those locations.

According to documents released Tuesday, state police interviewed a woman three hours after the shooting who said Robert Card believed the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Schemengees Bar and Grille and several other businesses were “broadcasting online” that he was a pedophile.

Police also spoke to a man who said he had been to both locations with Card and that Card said he was accused of being a pedophile because he took a girlfriend’s daughters to eat at the bar and grill.

On Oct. 25, Card opened fire in Lewiston, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at a recycling center where he previously worked.

Over 48 hours, multiple law enforcement agencies from across New England were brought in to investigate as officials urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

