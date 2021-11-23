Police in Maine and New Hampshire report spike in car burglaries

Nov. 23—Police agencies in Maine and New Hampshire are urging drivers to lock their vehicles after seeing a spike in car burglaries over the last two weeks.

Maine State Police and law enforcement agencies in both states are investigating a large number of vehicle burglaries, according to a statement issued Tuesday by Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Burglars have been targeting unlocked vehicles in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties, as well as the New Hampshire lakes region, Moss said.

"The majority of these crimes have occurred overnight and all of the vehicles targeted have been cars with vehicle doors left unlocked," Moss said. "In several of these cases credit cards, cash and small electronics were stolen."

Police offered this advice to discourage thefts:

— Vehicle owners should never leave a running vehicle unoccupied.

— Take car keys with you even if the vehicle is parked in your driveway.

— Don't leave personal items in plain sight.

— Remove all valuables including firearms.

— At night try to park your vehicle in a well-lit, visible place.

If your car is burglarized, you should contact your local police department as soon as possible.