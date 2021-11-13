Police making a welfare check find a gunshot victim at a Charlotte gas station

Police responding to a request to check on someone’s welfare found a gunshot victim at a Charlotte gas station late Friday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of North Tryon Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Saturday.

Medic pronounced the person dead, police said.

TV station footage showed Medic and police vehicles at an Exxon station.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 9:15 p.m.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.