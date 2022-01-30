Police: Male assaulted, injured during basketball game at YMCA

Jan. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man assaulted and injured another male during a pickup basketball at the Eau Claire YMCA, police say.

D'Qundray M. Houston, 21, 820 Oxford Ave., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $10,000 surety bond was set for Houston, which prohibits him from having contact with the male and making acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Houston returns to court March 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer went to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Jan. 11 to meet with the male and his parents.

The male was laying in a hospital bed when the officer arrived. He appeared to be scared as he was shaking.

The male had multiple injuries to his face and left collar bone. He had a cut above his right eye that was bleeding and the eye was nearly swollen shut. He had marks on the right side of his head that were covered by his hair.

The male also had red marks on the left side of his neck and on his left collar bone.

The male said he was playing pickup basketball at the YMCA at about 4:45 p.m. with Houston, whom he did not know.

The male said it became a very physical game. At one point, the male said, he grabbed a rebound and Houston told him to stop playing. Houston then struck him in the face.

The male said he remembered being hit only once, but was told he was hit multiple times. The male said he didn't think he blacked out, but he fell to the floor.

While on the floor, the male said he remembered being told to crawl off the court by other players. He was told that Houston walked up to him and apologized, but he did not remember this.

The male said a friend gave him a ride home from the YMCA and his parents then took him to the hospital.

The officer then went to the YMCA, where he was able to identify the suspect as Houston after reviewing video footage of the incident. The video shows Houston hitting the male at least three times.

Story continues

Police interviewed Houston on Thursday. He said the male was playing very aggressively. At one point, Houston said, the male shoved him and twisted his leg.

Houston said everyone could see he punched the male after the male continued to play aggressively.

If convicted of the felony charge, Houston could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.