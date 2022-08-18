Police: Male in critical condition after being shot in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore on Wednesday night

A male victim is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in West Baltimore, police said.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Mosher Street in Sandtown-Winchester for a ShotSpotter gunfire alert at about 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, officers found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took him to a hospital, Baltimore Police said.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating and can be reached at 410-396-2477. Anyone who wishes to stay anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.