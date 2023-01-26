Police: Male detained after breaking into West Carrollton daycare, calling 911 on himself

A suspect remains detained by police Thursday after he broke into a West Carrollton daycare and called 911 on himself, according to investigators.

West Carrollton police were called around 6:17 a.m. to Early Beginning Child Care and Learning Center on Alex Road by a person later identified as the suspected burglar, a police spokesperson told News Center 7.

The suspected burglar, only identified as a male, was seeking medical treatment and did not take anything from the daycare. No workers or children were inside during the break-in, nor was anything taken, the spokesperson said.

The male remains detained by West Carrollton police, but has not been formally arrested or charged as of Thursday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of formal charges. The potential charges he might face was not immediately known.

