Police: Male dies at Shock Trauma after being shot in Shipley Hill in Southwest Baltimore late Thursday night

A male was shot to death late Thursday night in the Shipley Hill neighborhood, Baltimore Police said in a news release early Friday morning.

At about 10:30 p.m., Southwest District officers were responding to a call for service when they heard gunfire. Moments later, police dispatch notified officers that there was a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 2500 block of McHenry Street, police said

Officers canvassed the area and located an unidentified male suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Hollins Street, according to the release. The victim was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead shortly after arrival, police said.

Homicide investigators were summoned and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or can anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.