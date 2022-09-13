Police: Male killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

A male was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 1300 block of Pritchard Street at 8:37 p.m.

This is a developing story. 11 News has a crew on the way to the scene, actively working to learn more.

