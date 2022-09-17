Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.

Road rage shooting: Man wounded by retired DEA agent in August road rage shooting dies

Police need your help: Someone killed a young mom in Boynton Beach. Police want your help finding who did it.

Homicides in Palm Beach: The Palm Beach Post Homicide Tracker

When deputies and paramedics arrived, they found the male dead in the back of the store. His death would be the 64th homicide in the county so far this year, according to the Palm Beach Post Homicide Tracker.

Deputies did not make any arrests in the case, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man stabbed to death after fight in Belle Glade, police say