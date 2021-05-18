Police: Male shot after road rage incident near People's Market
May 18—A man was shot in the leg in the parking lot of the People's Market on North Main Street, officials reported. His injuries were non life-threatening.
Initial investigations show that the shooting may have been caused by a road rage incident, officers on the scene reported.
The shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 2000 block, of North Main Street, near Indianola Avenue.
Officers are searching for surveillance video to learn more about the incident.