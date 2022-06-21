Police: Males flee on I-94 with stolen UTV after stolen truck breaks down

Jun. 21—EAU CLAIRE — Two males driving a stolen truck from Columbia County then tried fleeing on Interstate 94 with a utility terrain vehicle stolen from an Eau Claire County residence, authorities say.

The males stole the UTV after the stolen truck broke down on I-94, authorities said.

Andrew M. Elias, 22, Saint Francis, Minn., and Micah E. Laureano, 17, Waukesha, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and two counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

Cash bails of $1,000 and $500, respectively, were set for Elias and Laureano. They are prohibited from having contact with the victims or each other.

Elias and Laureano return to court July 27.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper found an unoccupied Ford F350 truck partially in the lane of traffic on Interstate 94 in the town of Otter Creek at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday.

Because the truck was partially in a lane of traffic, the trooper called for the tuck to be towed as a traffic hazard.

The trooper then conducted a records check and found that the truck was reported stolen earlier Thursday out of Columbia County.

At the same time, troopers learned that Elias and Laureano were arrested for driving a stolen UTV on I-94 in Dunn County.

Troopers learned that the UTV was stolen from a machine shed at a town of Otter Creek residence on Hanson Road.

Authorities interviewed Laureano at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Laureano said he and Elias are longtime friends. They stole the truck and it broke down on I-94.

After they tried to fix the truck, Laureano said they went to a nearby residence where they found a UTV with a key inside a machine shed. Their intent was to drive the UTV on and along ditches on I-94 until they got to Elias' home in Minnesota.

Elias requested a lawyer when authorities attempted to question him.

Authorities then seized both Elias' and Laureano's cell phones.