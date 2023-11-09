Police: Man, 18, charged with attempted murder in brother's shooting over video game

SEBASTIAN − Police arrested an 18-year-old early Thursday and charged him with attempted murder in the shooting of his brother for what law enforcement officials said was an argument over a gaming console.

The 20-year-old was said by police to be in critical, but stable condition, at a trauma unit where he was treated for a chest gunshot wound.

Jalyn Joseph was charged with attempted murder, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was arrested in the 1100 block of Schumann Drive just after 3 a.m. after Sebastian police said he ran from the nearby Pelican Isles Apartments where he had argued with his brother over a PlayStation.

Police spokesperson Capt. Timothy Wood said he didn't have specifics about the argument, only that is was over the gaming console.

Police were called to the apartment because of a disturbance, and as they were preparing to leave the complex, officers reported hearing a gunshot and seeing someone run from the building, according to a Sebastian Police Department report.

The father called to the officers, saying Joseph shot his brother.

Joseph fled into a nearby wooded area, where police found him and recovered the gun they said was used in the shooting, which was said to be a 9mm handgun.

