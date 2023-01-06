Police: Man, 18, confesses to robbing, fatally shooting man outside I-Drive hotel

Orlando police said a man confessed to robbing and fatally shooting a man outside a hotel on International Drive.

Officers said Nicholas Anderson, 18, is facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Investigators said after his arrest on Friday, Anderson confessed to shooting and robbing Kevin King, 30, on Dec. 5 in an outdoor walkway at the Floridian Express Hotel located at 6323 International Drive.

Police said King died more than two weeks later on Dec. 23.

Officers said Anderson is also charged with discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent related to a separate incident on Dec. 8 at the Home Suite Homes Extended Stay Suites located at 2801 E. Colonial Drive.

