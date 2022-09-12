Police: Man, 22, injured in shooting at Plainville condo complex

A 22-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting at a condo complex in Plainville Monday morning, according to Police Chief Christopher Vanghele at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The Plainville Police Department responded to multiple reports of a man with gunshot wounds at the Hamlin View Terrace at 369 Woodford Avenue in Plainville before 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Vanghele.

Two officers found a 22-year-old man in the upper stairwell of the condo complex and rendered aid, Vanghele said. He said that the victim was shot twice while parked in his car in the rear of the complex.

Vanghele said that residents told them they saw an unknown suspect leave the scene in a newer model black luxury SUV, which is possibly a Mercedes or an Acura. He said the only information they have on a possible suspect is they were described as wearing black clothing with a hoodie.

There were shell casings found in the area, but the number of shots fired was unknown at the time, Vanghele said.

The shooting victim was transported to New Britain General Hospital. According to Vanghele, the victim underwent surgery for his injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim is not believed to be a resident of the complex, but police said he may have been visiting a relative that lives there,. The shooting appears to be personal in nature and there does not appear to be a threat to the public, Vanhgele said.

Two schools near the shooting were under a modified lockdown while they cleared the building, which took about an hour, according to Vanhgele. Officers went door-to-door at the complex to verify that the suspect was no longer on the scene.

Vanghele, who has been working in Plainville for less than a year, said this is the first shooting that his fellow officers can remember in over a decade.

“This is a rare occurrence for this town,” Vanghele said.

The shooting is under investigation and the Plainville Police Department intends to file search warrants for the suspected vehicle, he said.