Police: Man, 24, arrested after firing gun on Bethune-Cookman campus

Daytona Beach police arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday after they said he fired a gun inside a building on Bethune-Cookman University’s campus. No one was injured.

Officers said campus security got a report around 12:45 p.m. that a shot was fired inside a campus building. When security tried to talk to the accused gunman, officers said he refused to allow security in his room and tried to leave with a gun hidden in his clothes.

Officers said the man, identified as Jordan Carty, 24, then fell down the stairs, allowing security to take his gun and detain him.

When police arrived, they said they found multiple gun shots to one of the walls inside his room that “appear to have occurred over a long period of time.”

Officers said Carty also had a second gun on him.

Carty is facing a charge of possession of a firearm on a school campus. Officers said Carty has no previous criminal history.

