Police: Man in his 30s injured in shooting in Hartford

A man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Hartford Police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to the area of 1046 Capitol Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a person who was shot.

Officers found a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).