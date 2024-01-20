Police: Man, 44, suspected of three attacks in two days in downtown Spokane

Jan. 19—A 44-year-old man is accused of attacking three people in two days this week in the downtown Spokane area.

Spokane police officers responded Sunday to an alleged assault at a building in the 700 block of West Riverside Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release. The victim, a minor, told police a that man, later identified as Shaun Webb, grabbed and assaulted him before walking away.

Officers found Webb outside the building and booked him into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. Webb was released from jail shortly thereafter.

Police responded to another assault call in the early morning hours the next day at an apartment in the 200 block of South Post Street.

The victim said Webb punched and kicked multiple times, rendering him unconscious, then pushed his way past the victim and into the building, police said. Webb fled on foot.

A little more than an hour later, officers responded to a third related call. A woman told officers she saw a man standing in the middle of the road at North Monroe Street and West Fourth Avenue.

She pulled over to give the man hand warmers and assist him when Webb became combative and tried to put her in a headlock, the release said. She was able to resist and drive away.

Officers tied all three incidents to Webb, who was located a short time later.

He was booked again into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Webb has four prior felony assault convictions, police said.

It also wasn't the first time Webb allegedly attacked someone shortly after being released from jail. He was convicted in 2005 of hitting a convenience store clerk in the head with a hammer not long after he got out of jail for an assault arrest and sentenced to 11.5 years in prison.