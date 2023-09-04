Police: Man, 5-year-old boy injured in Casselberry shooting

A 23-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were injured in a Casselberry shooting on Monday.

Casselberry police said both the man and child were shot in their left legs in a home on Jackson Court around 11 a.m.

Investigators said after speaking with people on the scene, they said it appears the shooting may have been accidental.

Officers said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and and possible criminal charges are still pending.

