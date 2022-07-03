Police: Man, 57, killed two people in Westgate neighborhood in suburban WPB

A suburban West Palm Beach man was arrested this morning on two charges of murder in the killings of a man and woman Saturday night in the Westgate neighborhood west of the city.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies say they found a man and woman dead about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Cherry Road, a few blocks north of Belvedere Road and Palm Beach International Airport.

More: Police: Dead person in suburban Boynton car is a homicide victim

More: Woman shot, killed in Boynton Beach; police investigate death as homicide

Guillermo Silva, 57, whose address is listed on the same block, was detained at the crime scene and arrested this morning on two murder charges and one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, the cause of death or a motive for the killings. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said both victims were relatives of Silva but declined to comment further.

Silva is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story.

amarra@pbpost.com

@AMarranara

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Guillermo Silva arrested in double murder near West Palm Beach