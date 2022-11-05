Police: Man, 76, arrested after firing gun in Charlotte Fraternal Order of Eagles bar

CHARLOTTE — A 76-year-old man was arrested Friday night after allegedly firing a gun at another person in the Fraternal Order of Eagles bar.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday at 116 Lansing St., according to a Charlotte Police Department media release.

The 76-year-old man entered the bar and fired at the other person, but no one was hit. The suspect was lodged in Eaton County Jail while awaiting charges by the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office, according to the release.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Officers were assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers, Charlotte Fire Department, Eaton Area EMS and Central Dispatch.

Police said no other information will be released at this time.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Charlotte bar shooting leads to man's, 76, arrest Friday