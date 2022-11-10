Police: Man, 76, charged after firing gun in Charlotte Fraternal Order of Eagles bar

CHARLOTTE — A 76-year-old man was charged Monday in 56th District Court with a pair of felonies in connection with a shooting incident Friday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles bar.

James Carlo, 76, of Charlotte, was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday at 116 Lansing St., according to a Charlotte Police Department media release.

Police say the 76-year-old man entered the bar and fired at the other person, but no one was hit. Carlo was lodged in Eaton County Jail while awaiting charges by the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office, according to the release.

Officers were assisted by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police Lansing Post troopers, Charlotte Fire Department, Eaton Area EMS and Central Dispatch.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Charlotte bar shooting leads to man's, 76, arrest Friday