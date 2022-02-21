Police: Man accidently sets off pepper spray in Tempe Marketplace, affecting 5

Five people were exposed to pepper spray in Tempe Marketplace on Monday after a man apparently sprayed some in his own pocket while attempting to steal.

Police officials believe the man was shoving markers into his pockets within Michaels, a popular arts and crafts store, when he set off the chemical spray. Store employees were aware of the situation and were moving to confront the man, but had yet to actually engage with him before the spray went off.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue arrived shortly after to assist those who had been exposed to the spray while inside during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect left and police had not found him as of 3:45 p.m. Monday.

