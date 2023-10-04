Police find man accused of attempted sexual assault

Oct. 4—THOMASVILLE — A man sought by Thomasville police in a reported attempted sexual assault on a teenage boy at a local gas station was found Tuesday not far from where he had last been seen on Sunday.

James Claiborne Hicks Jr., 65, of Reidsville was arrested at the Stay Lodge at 1119 Randolph St., which is next door to the gas station.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy reported that a man followed him into the bathroom at the gas station and tried to assault him. Through video surveillance footage, Thomasville Police Department officers were able to identify Hicks as the man, and police asked for the public's help finding Hicks, who was last seen leaving the area in a red Nissan Versa.

Hicks was charged with felony attempted indecent liberties with a child. His bond was set at $25,000 secured. He has an initial court date of Nov. 1.