Police: Man accused of breaking into Orlando home, raping woman arrested

A man accused of breaking into an Orlando home and raping a woman in her bedroom in June was arrested on Friday, police said.

Officers said Karland Gillens, 46, broke into the home in the Carver Shores neighborhood on June 4. The woman told police he told her he had a gun.

Police said they arrested Gillens on Friday. He was booked into Orange County Corrections and charged with armed sexual battery, false imprisonment with a weapon, and armed burglary.

Read: Orlando police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her home

OPD Detectives were able to identify the sexual battery suspect as Karland Gillens. Today, members of OPD's Fugitive Investigative Unit & the @USMarshalsHQ located & arrested Gillens. He is charged w/ Armed Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment with a Weapon, & Armed Burglary. https://t.co/b647q7AZEc pic.twitter.com/gjyJ8CLT90 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 2, 2022

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.