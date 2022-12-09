Police: Man accused of carjacking 70-year-old, armed robbery in Gastonia crime spree

A man is accused of robbing a Gastonia vape shop with a knife and then carjacking a 70-year-old man.

The victim talked to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon over the phone.

Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, went into the Tobacco and Vape Shop on South New Hope Road on Thursday afternoon. He pulled a knife and waived it at an employee, and according to police reports, he grabbed a couple hundred dollars’ worth of sage.

ALSO READ: CMPD report: Employee assaulted by person accused of stealing from hardware store

Then, police said Norwood rode his bike into a nearby neighborhood and found a 70-year-old man with his truck in the driveway. That man told Lemon Norwood jumped into the driver’s seat.

He said the two men fought for control of the vehicle, with Norwood slamming the truck door on the man’s wrist and then kicking the victim in the chest to get away.

Police chased Norwood back up New Hope Road, and they were eventually able to corner the truck on Lowell-Bethesda Road and arrest him.

Norwood is facing a long list of charges racked up in the span of just a few minutes: Robbery, assault, theft, felony fleeing to elude and reckless driving. He’s in jail under a $325,000 bond and is expected to face a judge Friday afternoon.

>> At 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News, hear from the man who struggled with the armed robber.

(WATCH BELOW: Armed suspects lead 115-mph chase through Hickory with baby in the car)