Police: Man accused of kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend

Dec. 13—A Brownsville woman has been hospitalized after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend over the weekend.

The woman told police she didn't remember anything but only waking up in the hospital, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

Reynaldo Alvarado, 33, is charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Dec. 9 after police responded to kidnapping call at 1165 Wildrose, Sandoval said.

A witness told police they saw a woman being dragged by her hair toward a black vehicle where and man forced her into the vehicle, Sandoval said. Although the woman managed to get out of the vehicle, Alvarado pulled out two knives and forced her back inside.

Sandoval said officers at the scene found several times belonging to the woman, and shortly after were notified by emergency personnel that the woman had arrived at Valley Regional Medical Center and had been stabbed twice in the stomach.

Officers found Alvarado outside the hospital and when they questioned him, he appeared to be intoxicated and did not make any sense, Sandoval said. The officers questioned the woman who said she was at a party with Alvarado but did not remember anything else except waking up in the hospital.

Sandoval said the officers arrested Alvarado and transported him to the Brownsville City Jail. Evidence was located inside Alvarado's vehicle, which matched the description of the witness statement.

As of Tuesday evening, Alvarado remained in custody at a Cameron County jail on a $150,000 bond.