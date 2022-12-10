Police: Man accused of previous burglaries charged after Squirrel Hill home burglarized

A man accused of previous burglaries in Allegheny County is facing more charges after a home in Squirrel Hill was burglarized.

According to Pittsburgh police, detectives responded to a burglary report in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street in late November.

Residents of the home — who were returning from vacation — reported that a side door to the residence was open. Court documents say that approximately 46 items, including jewelry, watches and clothing, were stolen from the home.

Police obtained a search warrant to search the home of the suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Clinton.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police: Distinct clothing, suspicious answer gave away alleged serial burglar

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Clinton carrying a laundry basket full of items from the home. Ring doorbell camera footage shows Clinton using a crowbar in an attempt to enter another home on Pocusset Street. The same crowbar was recovered during the search of Clinton’s home.

Court documents indicate that Clinton confessed to entering or attempting to enter three separate homes on Pocusset Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Clinton showed police where the stolen items were hidden. He also told police he wished to make amends for his wrongdoings.

Clinton was also linked to at least five burglaries in Fox Chapel and O’Hara Township over the last year, police told Channel 11 News in April.

At the time of the latest offense, Clinton was out of jail on home monitoring for those charges, pending his upcoming trial.

Clinton turned himself in to police on Friday, and is in the Allegheny County Jail. His preliminary hearing for the most recent incidents is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022.

He was served two additional warrants in jail Saturday for the other two incidents on Pocusset Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Story continues

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments Pine-Richland Rams Win Third State Championship 28-14 Man charged in Cranberry Township fatal DUI crash appears in court VIDEO: Interior of Trinity United Methodist Church a total loss after fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts