Police: Man accused of scattering x-rated photos at MBTA station also wanted on lewdness charges

A man is under arrest for allegedly scattering numerous inappropriate photos at an MBTA station Thursday night.

Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station at 9:00 p.m. for a man who spread out “numerous x-rated photographs on the ground.”

The tasteless crime landed the man in cuffs and a subsequent investigation shows the suspect was wanted in Chelsea District Court for open and gross lewdness, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

His name has not been released.

No further information was made available.

