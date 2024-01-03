Police: Man accused of shooting at his girlfriend in Eatonville holed up in Seminole County home

An hourslong standoff continued Wednesday afternoon at a home near Altamonte Springs, investigators said.

Officials said a man was holed up in the home at Cadillac and Continental courts, near Magnolia Street and South Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The Eatonville Police Department said the man beat his girlfriend and shot at her at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing the scene in a white Charger. She was not struck by the gunfire.

Police said Seminole County deputies told them that they discovered the man at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the home near Altamonte Springs, which is believed to be his home.

Nearby residents were then evacuated from multiple homes.

“We have not made contact with him since, and he has not threatened anyone with a weapon from inside of the home,” an Eatonville police spokesman said. “We are attempting to make contact. We are asking people to avoid the area until this is resolved.”

A Channel 9 crew saw smoke and stun grenades being detonated in the home at about 8:45 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

See a map of the scene below:

