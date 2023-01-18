Police: Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at convenience store

A man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death at a convenience store in Kings Mountain on Tuesday, police said.

Kings Mountain officers were called around 7:45 p.m. that day to a Silver Express convenience store at 501 East King Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman, Ashley Erin Scoggins, 34, who had been stabbed.

Scoggins was taken to the hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

Investigators identified the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Timothy Prescott Parson, 37, as the suspect in the case. They said Parson assaulted her inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a dark gray Nissan Sentra with North Carolina plate JFT-4361.

Authorities have obtained homicide arrest warrants for Parson, and his is considered a wanted person with nationwide extradition, Kings Mountain police said.

Parson is from Gastonia and is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has a short beard and was seen wearing a red bandana on his head with a gray hoodie and tan pants.

He was last seen driving the same Nissan that left the parking lot after the crime.

Police asked anyone who might have information about where Parson is to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444, or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

