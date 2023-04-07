Police: Man accused of stealing from cars, nurses’ break room at Gastonia hospital

A man is accused of stealing from people at a Gastonia hospital, police said.

Mark Melton, 48, of Cherryville, is accused of breaking into cars and taking items from inside them. He allegedly did the same at a nurses’ break room in the hospital.

Investigators said just before 9 p.m. on April 1, they were called to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for someone who was trying to break into cars in the parking lot.

Police reviewed security video and saw the man opening and going through a car that belonged to a nurse, but he didn’t take anything from her car. However, the video showed him breaking into more cars and stealing items from them, police said.

While they were investigating the car break-ins, officers were told several nurses discovered they were missing items from a second-floor break room. Police looked at more security video and saw the same man walking inside that room. It also showed him leaving the hospital with the stolen items from the break room.

Police said one of the things the suspect took had an AirTag. Investigators were able to use information from the AirTag to find the suspect at a motel on Broadcast Street.

Investigators said the suspect in the surveillance video matched Melton’s description, and they arrested Melton while he was leaving the motel. Officers found the AirTag in the backseat of his car, and they were also able to find most of the stolen items.

Melton was charged with felony larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $30,000 bond.

