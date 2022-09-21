Police: Man accused of string of Pittsburgh robberies nabbed after riding stolen dirt bike

6
WPXI.com News Staff
1 min read

An Aliquippa man wanted for a series of smash-and-grab robberies in Pittsburgh was apprehended after being spotted driving a dirt bike illegally in North Versailles Monday.

In addition to the original charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, Michael Moffett, 33, was charged by North Versailles police with attempting to elude officers and reckless driving, among other charges.

According to the complaint, Moffett was spotted on a mini dirt bike, weaving in and out of traffic on Lincoln Highway. He stopped when an officer activated his vehicle’s lights and sirens, but allegedly took off again, leading police on a chase through Grandview Cemetery, where he allegedly caused damage to a grave stone. Police said he ditched the bike near Canterbury Lane and ran into the woods.

Moffett was taken into custody hours later after the department used a drone to locate him.

Pittsburgh police issued several warrants for Moffett earlier this month after he was allegedly captured by multiple surveillance cameras breaking into five small businesses in Shadyside and Lawrenceville.

According to court documents, Moffett used a brick or large rock to smash the front doors before heading to the cash registers. He allegedly stole between $100 and $300 cash from the businesses and caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. He also allegedly targeted multiple cars.

Moffett was denied bail and is being held in the Allegheny County jail.

